Non-profit returns Purple Heart to rightful owner

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A veteran’s World War II memorabilia is back home in Southeast Kansas.

A lost Purple Heart Medal is returned to the veteran’s resting place in Pittsburg.

Zach Fike, Founder, Purple Hearts Reunited, said, “Out of the 1.8 million purple hearts that have been issued, they’re being found all over the country.

Now a purple heart is being returned to Southeast Kansas.

Memorabilia belonging to First Lieutenant Jack R. Cannon was returned to the Crawford County Historical Museum.

Amanda Minton, Director, Crawford County Historical Museum, said, “We are honored to be able to safeguard Lieutenant Cannon’s memorabilia from World War 2.”

Cannon died in Pittsburg IN 1994.

“He and his wife are buried in Garden of Memories.”

His items were returned by a non-profit called Purple Hearts Reunited

“We are the only organization that exists here in the United States that finds, lost, stolen, or misplaced medals of valor,” said Fike.

If they cannot locate relatives. Purple hearts reunited finds museums in the veteran’s hometowns and donates them.

“After a two year journey for Major Fike trying to find family members to return Lieutenant Cannon’s purple heart and his World War 2 memorabilia hit a dead end,” said Minton.

Until recently, they were able to locate his son.

“Basically someone came forward today saying that they had been family friends with him for quite some time. They didn’t have a number for him, but they did have an address. So we currently are in the process of sending him information,” said Fike.

Once relatives are located, the medals are framed and they travel across the country for return ceremonies. Their goal is simple.

“To find the rightful families for these medals,” said Minton.

To date, more than 800 medals have been returned.