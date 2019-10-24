Non-profit organization to hold substance abuse seminar for Lamar parents

A youth development organization is holding a substance abuse seminar for parents in Lamar.

About Our Kids is a non-profit organization providing kids with a safe place to go to after school and in the summer. In conjunction with parent-teacher conferences at Lamar High School on Thursday, the organization will hold “The Real Talk”. Vaping, prescription drugs, and substance abuse will be addressed and tips on how to combat these issues will be discussed. About Our Kids’ mission is to talk about difficult topics families actually face in the community.

\”This is really kind of my life’s passion, “explained AOK Executive Director Jerod Morey. “I learned a long time ago that if drugs and substance abuse can affect me, my family, and my friends personally, then it really goes back to these issues can face any family.”

“The Real Talk” event will take place at the high school commons area. Sessions will run at 4:30 and then again at six.