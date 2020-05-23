Non-profit organization calls on the community for help

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Good Neighbor Project is calling on the community for support.

The organization started back in March as a way to help feed the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since then, they have helped to feed more than 1,700 Northeast Oklahoma families.

Big contributors are Tyson, Go Fresh, local tribes, and grocery stores.

However, at this time, they are starting to worry if they have enough goods to meet the demand, so now they are looking to their neighbors for help.

Bless Parker, Miami Good Neighbor Project, says, “I grew up in this community. This is my hometown, and I saw that growing up. I saw community taking care of community. I want to give props to my grandfather; I was with my grandfather a lot and he passed away, but I watched him help anybody he can help, so it’s been bred into me to help others.”

The Miami Good Neighbor Project is asking for non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

Anyone can do so by calling organizers at 918-541-6056 or by donating to their PayPal.

For a link to the PayPal, click here.