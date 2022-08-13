CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A organization is making sure every student is starting the school year prepared.

Today was the annual School Supplies Distribution for Bright Futures – Carl Junction.

Volunteers spent the afternoon providing in-need families with backpacks, pens and anything else they may need before the school year starts on August 22nd.

Bright Futures coordinator Jeni Driskill has been helping with the distribution for six years.

She says it’s also a great time to make first time families aware of the resources available year-round through the non-profit.

“It’s not just school supplies, it’s so much more, it’s shoes, it’s coats, it’s community resources, so if they’re falling behind on bills or they need to connect with a church, there’s just tons of amazing people in the community that are willing to help and it’s just a matter of connecting them with that help and those resources,” said Jeni Driskill, Bright Futures Coordinator.

Bright Futures – Carl Junction accepts donations year-round.

Currently it is running low on loose leaf paper and dry erase markers.