Nominees named to fill 11th Judicial District Court vacancy

CHEROKEE, CRAWFORD & LABETTE COUNTIES, Ks. — Following the retirement of former District Judge Oliver Kent Lynch, the 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent in their three nominations for the district judge position.

Candidates include Cherokee County Attorney Nathan R. Coleman as well as solo practitioners Maradeth Frederick and Douglas R. Steele.



The nominations have been sent to Kansas governor Laura Kelly who will have 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy.



Once chosen the new judge will hold the position for one year before a retention vote will take place.



If retained the judge will serve a four-year term.