Nomination period opens for Golden Apple Awards

JOPLIN, Mo. — Now is the time to nominate your favorite teacher for going above and beyond the cause of education.

The 36th Annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Golden Apple Awards are just around the corner, and you can now start nominating your favorite teacher for that honor. If ever there was a year to say thanks to educators for everything they do for Joplin K through 12th grade students, Erin Slifka says it’s this school year.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber Marketing and Public Information Manager, said, “We usually end up with somewhere between 150 to 200 nominees and we then have a committee from the business community that make those final selections of who the winner is in each category.”

The categories include K – 2nd grade, 3rd through 5th, 6th through 8th and 9th through 12th. The nominations are due by February first at 5 p.m. And you can nominate teachers from Joplin Public Schools, Joplin Area Catholic Schools, College Heights, And Thomas Jefferson.