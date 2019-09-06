Noel Primary School breaks ground on campus safety expansion

“This project in particular is very creative and there’s a lot of whimsical children’s types of elements in it, so I’m super excited to see it come to life and breaking ground today,” explained Paragon Architecture project manager Jessica Struckhoff.

Noel Primary School partnered with Paragon Architecture, and they’re building a FEMA safe room and additional class rooms.

“It’s important to have big enough areas when you’re growing in student population, and we’ve grown and we need to provide adequate space for our kids and our teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Stanton added.

The safe room will not only provide protection for school and community members, it will be a multipurpose room and gym for students.

The additional classrooms will include movable walls.

The walls can convert one classroom space into four classroom spaces.

“We tried to figure out what the best way we could use the district dollars appropriately to meet the needs, and the best way we can is with this project,” said Struckhoff.

Students, faculty and staff were happy to see the project begin its construction.

“The faces of the students when they walk in for the first day next fall, they see their new classroom space and they see their new gym area and they see all the newness–I look forward mostly to that, to see the excitement on their faces,” Stanton explained.

The project will be completed by the next school year in August 2020.