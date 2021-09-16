Noel marshal’s office moved to newer location

NOEL, Mo. — It’s out with the old, and in with the new in Noel.

The City of Noel’s marshal’s office has officially changed location.

Marshal Randy Wilson says the old office was out of date — and the cost to fix it wasn’t worth the price.

The office has moved from Gratz Street to a temporary location in the “Noel United Methodist Church Parsonage” off of north Kings Highway.

“With this building, we’re very happy. We’ve had a lot of citizens come in and they are very excited about it, they’re glad we have this building, and even though it’s temporary we have an option to be able to re-lease it,” said Randy Wilson – City Of Noel Marshal.

Marshal Wilson adds it is currently unknown what or when their next move will be.