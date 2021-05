NOEL, Mo. — Residents of one local city will have an opportunity to dispose of large items.

The city of Noel is hosting a city wide clean up from Monday, May 3 to Sunday, May 16.

Dumpsters will be available at the street department building on butler street for residents to drop off their items.

Only Noel residents can participate in the cleanup.

