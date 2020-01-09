Noel Elementary students stomping for physical activity

NOEL, Mo. — A group of students at Noel Elementary School are stomping to the beat.

Every day for 30 minutes, elementary students participate in a physical activity of their choosing.

30 students in the fourth through sixth grade chose “stomping” — a dance that involves shuffling, stomping their feet, and clapping hands.

2 students are leading the team and teaching their peers what to do.

The students perform the choreography in front of a crowd at an award’s ceremony at the end of each term.

Janice Olmedo, Noel Elementary School, said, “I’ve seen the shyest students get up and stomp. It’s kinda getting them out of their shell and seeing what they can do.”

Olmedo says this activity was introduced 2 years ago and it began with 3 students.