Noel Elementary seeks out 4-H mentors

The 4-H program in McDonald County is looking for mentors to assist Noel Elementary School students.

Mentors are students in the seventh through 12th grade. They work with the students, keeping them out of trouble while doing STEM projects.

The mentors work with four to five elementary children.

“It gives them good direction in their lives for kids that might have had a little bit of a rough start,” explained youth program associate Linda Howerton.

Each mentor will be paid $9 per hour. You can visit the 4-H table at Noel Elementary School’s open house Tuesday night or contact the McDonald County 4-H extension office.