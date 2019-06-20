No tuition hike for PSU students in 2019-2020 school year

News

by: Priscilla Mace

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Pitt State students will not see a tuition hike in the upcoming school year.

Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents approved a request from school President Dr. Steve Scott not to raise tuition for the upcoming school year.

No tuition increase for PSU students

That means full-time in-state undergraduate tuition will remain at $2,847 per semester.

Dr. Scott says it was the Kansas Legislature’s recent move to begin to reinvest in higher education that prompted the university’s zero percent tuition increase.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story