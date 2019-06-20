No tuition hike for PSU students in 2019-2020 school year

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Pitt State students will not see a tuition hike in the upcoming school year.

Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents approved a request from school President Dr. Steve Scott not to raise tuition for the upcoming school year.

No tuition increase for PSU students

That means full-time in-state undergraduate tuition will remain at $2,847 per semester.

Dr. Scott says it was the Kansas Legislature’s recent move to begin to reinvest in higher education that prompted the university’s zero percent tuition increase.