No reports of school violence despite TikTok threatening post

MIAMI, Okla. – A nationwide viral social media post prompted school districts in Ottawa and Delaware Counties and other schools across the country to beef up security on Friday.

The social media app TikTok referred to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”

Most school districts posted on social media sites addressing the post saying, “while we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

No problems were reported at the 16 school districts in Ottawa and Delaware Counties.

Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson and Grove School Resource Officer Tracy Bloss said activity at the Miami and Grove campus was quiet.

“The Jay School District has no issues,” said Mike Shambaugh, Jay Police Chief. “We had officers from several different agencies at the school.”

Local and tribal law enforcement agencies provided extra security for the schools.

Friday is the last day for classes for the fall semester and the beginning of Christmas break for the school districts.