2018 was an unusual year for twisters in the Sooner State.

According to the National Weather Service there were no reported tornado related deaths in Oklahoma this past year. The state saw only forty one reported twisters with only five injuries from those storms. This is a big drop from 2017 where Oklahoma saw eighty five tornadoes.

Also the Sooner State had no reports of what's regarded as "violent tornadoes", or EF-4 or EF-5 storms.