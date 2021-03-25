MISSOURI — MODOT officials need your help to start cleaning-up state roads and highway.

The department’s annual No More Trash Bash Program starts on April 1st. It entails area residents volunteering their time to pick-up trash along the roads. And with it getting warmer, officials say the need for this type of work is especially important, since the pandemic put a temporary halt on state inmates taking care of it.

Darin Hamelink, MODOT District Maintenance Engineer, said, “So this year probably more than ever, those volunteers are critical for us to help us get the trash picked up, and a lot of folks just want their community to look nice, they want the right of way to look clear, clean and we do too.”