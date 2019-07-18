No law in Missouri if pet is left in hot car

JOPLIN, Mo. – Driving around in the Summer in the four states will be hot not only for you, but for your furry friends too.

The State of Missouri does not have any laws when it comes to what happens if a pet is left unattended in a hot car. Law enforcement agents say the safest choice is to leave your pet at home. If your animal needs to come with you though, it is encouraged to park in a shady spot or take your pet inside. And make sure everyone is hydrated.

“It’s extremely dangerous to leave animals in the car, temperatures can rise very quickly within minutes and it can be fatal.” Captain Nick Jimenez, Joplin Police Department

Kansas and Oklahoma also do not have laws in place that allow someone to break a window to rescue a pet in a hot car.