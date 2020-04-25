Nixa police searching for 33-year-old Matthew Pacillio

NIXA, Mo. (KOLR) — The Nixa Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 33-year-old Matthew Pacillio.

He was last seen at his home on Scott Wayne Drive in Nixa around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Officials believe he is driving a silver 2010 Toyota Highlander, license plate number KL4S9M.

Pacillio is a paranoid schizophrenic and an unlicensed driver. He does not have his medication with him.

Anyone who has seen Pacillio or the vehicle, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please dial 911 or call the NPD at 417-582-1030.