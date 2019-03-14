Nitrate Poisoning in Livestock

COLUMBIA - Experts say last year's drought is the cause of death for dozens of cattle over the last few weeks.

The University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory has diagnosed more than 200 cattle deaths from nitrate poisoning dating back to early February. Those deaths are being blamed on nitrate poisoning. Experts with the University of Missouri Extension say nitrate poisoning is a result of fertilizer that was spread on grasslands, which then built up in plants due to a lack of rain. Hay can be tested for excess nitrogen. For more information on that, contact your local University of Missouri Extension office.