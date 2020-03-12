Nine-year-old dog goes viral in hopes to find a forever home

OSAGE BEACH, Mo- Meet Ginger, a Labrador Shar-Pei mix. She is nine-years-old and has been in the Dogwood Animal Shelter for seven years.

Ginger came to the shelter after living in a home where there were some abuse and domestic violence, according to shelter director Donna Morris.

“Clearly at least a neglect situation; her skin was in terrible shape, no hair,” Morris said. “She was aggressive. I think that was just her being fearful and defensive.”

After a while, Ginger was ready to be adopted. She was around five-years-old when she was first adopted from the shelter. Morris says the family and Ginger were happy until she started getting separation anxiety when the mother of the home went to work and had to be returned. Morris says Ginger was adopted two more times but is unsure of the timeline of those adoptions.

Ellen Keen, the shelter manager, says since she started about a year ago, Ginger has not been adopted.

Both Keen and Morris say that specific preferences have made it hard to find Ginger a right home.

“She is dog aggressive, she would prefer to be the only dog. She does not do well with younger children, she would prefer to have adults,” says Keen.

But finding dogs who have these sorts of issues and have lived most of their lives in shelters is the goal for Scott Poore, owner of Mission Driven.

Scott started volunteering at a local animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri, where he found his love for dogs. So much so, he quit his day job and started searching shelters in Missouri for older animals.

“I just started recognizing that there was always that dog or that cat, and if you would walk up to their kennel, it would say, ‘not good with kids, not good with dogs, doesn’t like cats.’ And I thought to myself you know all we’re doing is promoting what’s wrong with the animal, why don’t we promote the things that are right,” says Poore.

He says last week someone shared Ginger’s story with him, and he had to get that story out there in hopes of finding her a home. Within two days of him posting about Ginger on Facebook, that post has gone viral.

Morris and Keen say they have had 30+ applications for Ginger, phone calls from those interested around the world, and people wanting to pay her adoption fees.

Morris says they have gotten some negative feedback from the viral post, but explains what people are misinformed on in the post.

“The picture was Ginger in her kennel, and the floor is concrete, and they didn’t see the bed,” she says, “Well, there’s a separate section of the kennels. They can come and be social in that front part, then their beds in the second part.”

She goes on to talk about how much work the shelter put in to make the kennels comfortable for the dogs there.

Both Keen and Morris hope Ginger finds her forever home.

For more on Ginger, click here.