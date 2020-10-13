Nicole Galloway visits SWMO; emphasizes rural healthcare

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — One of the biggest races before Missouri voters on November third: Who will serve as Governor?

Republican and current Governor Mike Parson or Democrat and current State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Deja Bickham spoke to Auditor Galloway ahead of an event she’s attending in Vernon County Monday evening.

We’re a little over three weeks away from election day. As we head into the final stretch, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway headed back to Southwest Missouri for a Meet the Candidates Rally.

She joins us Monday via Zoom to talk about the event and her plans as election day approaches.

Good morning Auditor Galloway, thank you so much for joining us.

Nicole Galloway, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, said, “Good Morning.”

You’re going to be in Vernon County today, for a Meet the Candidates Rally, tell me a little bit about what those who may attend this event can expect?

“In this campaign, I’m taking no one for granted. We’re going everywhere across the state to listen to voters about the challenges they see in their communities and how we can finally put Jefferson City back on the side of working families.”

Why do you feel it was so important for you to participate in this event?

“Because I think it’s important for folks to hear my message and my vision for what the future of the state of Missouri can be under new leadership. Right now we are going in the wrong direction. Healthcare costs continue to rise, prescription drug costs continues to rise, our rural hospitals are closing, and COVID is surging in every part of our state.

How are you feeling after the recent gubernatorial debate, you made it a point to mention that Republican Governor Mike Parson was quote–“in over his head” and “failed the test of leadership”, what does that mean?

“I think the contrast between the governor and myself was clear on the debate stage. I have a plan to expand access to healthcare and lower costs. As Governor, I’ll make sure there’s a healthcare clinic in every county and we can stop the closure of our rural hospitals by expanding Medicaid.”

How do you plan to target voters who may be undecided at this time?

“I really do understand that there are many people who are still tuning into this race and learning more about the candidates on the ballot. That’s why I’m traveling to every quarter of the state so voters can here my vision.