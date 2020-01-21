Nickelback is coming to the AMP

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band Nickelback will be making a stop on their All the Right Reasons Tour 2020 at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug. 8, as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Gates for the concert will open at 5 pm, and music starts at 6:30 pm.

Stone Temple Pilots will be joining Nickelback at the AMP.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. and prices range from $25 to $139 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600 or by clicking here