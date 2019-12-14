NHTSA warns of drunk drivers in December

MISSOURI — According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, in December 2017 nearly 900 people died in crashes involving drunk drivers.

This holiday season, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminding drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving.

They’ll be working together to remind people to plan a safe ride home.

This time of year, with holiday parties and social events, local law enforcement is stressing the importance of being responsible.

They want you to remember buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, said, “This time of year because of the increase in traffic and the increase in events where alcohol is, we do see an increase in alcohol related arrests. Fortunately we haven’t necessarily seen any crashes involving alcohol.”

Groves also says drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road.

Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem.

Impaired driving could change your life, not to mention the lives of others out on the roads.