NFL family donates $50,000 to NWA nonprofits & restaurants

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Right now is supposed to be prime time for nonprofits to do most of their fundraising, but due to the coronavirus pandemic many of them are struggling to even stay afloat.

COURTESY OF ALYSSA WILLIAMS

Brandon Williams plays football for the Baltimore Ravens.

He and his wife, Alyssa, and their kids, live half the time in Baltimore and the other half in Northwest, Arkansas.













COURTESY OF ALYSSA WILLIAMS

“We were blessed with my husband’s career to be able to provide above and beyond even our means,” Alyssa said.

The Williams donated $50,000 to not only help five local businesses…

“Some of these restaurants don’t have the big financial backing that a lot of the other restaurants do,” she said.

But they are also helping nonprofits feeling the stress of COVID-19.

“They are working tirelessly day in and day out for our community,” Alyssa said.

The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter (NWACS) received $20,000 from the family.

“For the longest time in the conversation, I didn’t know who they were, or what her husband did, or any of those pieces,” NWACS Development Director Carla Laing said.

Laing said the nonprofit has big plans for this great gesture.

It’ll be used to make sure the staff gets an incentive for working on the front lines.

“They’re right there serving and working in sometimes maybe not potentially the safest environment right now, but they don’t care because they care so much about the kids,” she said.

Since one of the stipulations of the the grant is for the nonprofit to support these five different restaurants:

Fred’s Hickory Inn

River Grille

Pat’s Bakery

Pedaler’s Pub

Snack Lab

It’ll also be used to give the children something to look forward to once this pandemic is over.

“A lot of them have never been to a restaurant,” Laing said. “They don’t know how to order off a menu.”

It’s an act of kindness the Williams hope starts a domino effect — because at the end of the day, giving is winning.

“We just want to be the light that shines a little bit,” Brandon said. “If everyone else just kind of follows that suit, we’ll be a better place.”