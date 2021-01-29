Next week the time to apply for City Council in Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — Residents interested in running for City Council in Miami can file for the seats next week.

Ward three and ward four positions will appear on the April 6th ballot. These are three year terms. That term is scheduled to begin in may of this year and will go until May 2024. Anyone interested in serving on the council must be a registered voter and have lived in the city of Miami for at least two years. They must also have lived in ward 3 or 4 for at least six months prior to filing.

Candidates can file Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday at the Ottawa County election board office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.