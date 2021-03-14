Next phase of vaccinations coming to Missouri

MISSOURI — In less than two hours Missouri is opening its next tier for Coronavirus vaccinations.

Monday, Missouri is moving into its Phase One-B Tier Three.

This means anyone in the critical infrastructure section can receive a vaccine.

This includes education, child care, transportation sector, government and communications sector.

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, says more than 550,000 Missourians will become eligible.

For a full list of who is eligible and how to register for a vaccination go here .