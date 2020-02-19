Newton County’s newest judge sworn in

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A new judge is sworn into office in Newton County today.

The ceremony is part of a process of expanding court operations.

Newton County Prosecutor Jake Skouby is changing jobs.

Today he officially got his robe and gavel.

“It’s a great honor for the governor to appoint me and i’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve on the bench,” said Skouby.

That job is now officially underway.

Jake Skouby was sworn in as the Division III Associate Judge for the 40th circuit, which covers Newton and McDonald Counties.

It’s part of a series of changes, prompted by state funding to add another judge to the circuit.

“Well the numbers supported it – the numbers that these judges in the 40th circuit were covering were higher than just about anyone else in the state. so this will give greater access to the courts for the citizens of this area.”

Skouby had been the prosecuting attorney, leaving that job open.

Presiding Judge Gregory Stremel appointed former Jasper County Assistant Prosecutor Will Lynch to take over on a temporary basis.

“The job will be the same as I’ve done in the past in terms of prosecuting cases the day to day but more administrative,” said Lynch.

The Governor will make the the decision for a permanent replacement, and is currently taking applications.

“I’ve already applied with the Governor’s office and I hope that the Governor’s office can make a decision soon and I’m able to keep this position.”

The governor is expected to announce the appointment within the next month or so.

That Prosecutor will serve the rest of Skouby’s term, which is through the end of 2022.