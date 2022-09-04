NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County maps and street center lines are receiving a digital update.

Beginning on September 9th, the Newton County Assessor and Director are working together to update all Newton County maps, excluding the city of Joplin.

This is to ensure addresses and street center lines are correctly recorded for emergency first responders.

Until the end of December, mapping engineers from Newton County’s 911 mapping contractor will be driving throughout the county to verify addresses.

The 911 mappers will stop in front of homes, but will not knock on doors or trespass on private property.

Mappers will also be driving in marked cars reading “911 mapping” and will carry photo IDs.