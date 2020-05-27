SENECA, Mo. — Newton County voters will decide several money questions at the ballot box next week.

Cecil Vance, Seneca Alderman, said, “Our pool is over 40 years old. We’ve spent over $100,000 on it. It’s got a crack in it, some of the plumbing is broke in it. The equipment’s not working, it’s out of date – it’s not fixable.”

So the City of Seneca added a question to the June ballot – a half cent parks and rec sales tax.

It would replace the city pool with an expanded aquatic facility.

“The schools use it for summer school, the churches use it – everybody in the community uses the pool. Without it, there’s nothing for kids to do.”

Seneca will also help decide a county-wide public safety sales tax.

The half cent tax would be split among the County Dispatch Center, Sheriff’s Office, and smaller police departments in Newton County.

Capital improvements and new equipment are on the list.

Seneca Police Chief James Altic, said, “It would generate some money for dispatch to get caught up with the times.”

There’s $100,000 for police and fire projects.

And the tax would eliminate dispatching costs for small departments.

“It’s $6.38 every time you call the police department because we’re dispatched through Newton County.”

A total that tops $30,000 a year in Seneca alone.

Neosho voters will also decide a city public safety sales tax – also set at half a cent.

The election was originally set in April but will now be held on June 2nd.