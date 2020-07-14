Newton County tax sale set for August 24th

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County tax sale is set to take place in a few weeks.

This year, Newton County Collector Jim Otey anticipates about 60 to 80 properties to be listed.

The county sells the lien on properties that haven’t had their taxes paid for at least two years by owners.

The annual event is something all county collectors must do.

Jim Otey, Newton County Collector, said, “The day of the sale the successful bidder doesn’t owe the property, they just have an interest in the property. And at some point down the road, if they do what law requires them to do, they can eventually take deed to the property.”

The tax sale takes place at the Newton County Courthouse on August 24th, at 10 a.m.

Those who need to make a payment on the property so it is not included in the tax sale have until August 24th to do so.