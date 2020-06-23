Newton County Sheriff’s Office investigating after human remains found near Shoal Creek

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are now investigating after human remains are found near a creek.

A portion of a scalp and human hair was found on Sunday at Holly Haven Campground in Newton County.

Cadaver dogs were brought in and led deputies to the water.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol all working to figure out what happened.

But no evidence was found in the water–leading authorities to believe it just washed up.

Sheriff Chris Jennings, Newton County, said, “It could have been carried for a ways by an animal, we just don’t know. We searched the area, we’re sending it to the lab to see if there is any DNA that we can obtain from it.”

The sheriff’s office is awaiting the results from that DNA test.

This investigation is ongoing.