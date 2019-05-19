Newton County Sheriff's Deputies Investigate Shooting East of Diamond, LifeFlight victim to Spfld Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tow truck operator preparing to tow from a property believed to be unrelated to the incident. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raven Road, MSHP vehicles where a subject that fled the scene was located and he was injured. (see story) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Near where the incident occurred. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Helicopter that transported the shooting victim to a Springfield area hospital. [ + - ] Video

(Newton County, Mo) - Shortly before 9:45 AM Saturday Joplin News First received information from sources that a shooting had occurred east of Diamond near the intersection of J and E.

Saturday morning Diamond Fire Protection District posted on social media, "...avoid Highway J and Highway E, Find alternate routes until further notice. Law enforcement and DAFPD and NCAD on scene."

Joplin News First arrived shortly after 10:00 AM capturing images and talking with sources who heard the gunfire. In this part of the county gunfire is something that's familiar. Many people target practice in the county and it wasn't raining yet. However this wasn't target practice. It was a loud blast of a shotgun.

Witnesses told us that an adult male had suffered a serious gunshot wound to the arm, shoulder and face. He was in a vehicle that had pulled off the highway into a driveway of a home, thought to be unrelated to the incident.

After the shot rang out the victim collapsed onto the ground and a man wearing a backpack fled the scene according to neighbors who were told to stay inside their home(s).

In our images you can see a line of Missouri State Highway Patrol cars lining Raven Road, near the intersection of J and E. That is where this unidentified man with a backpack was located. He was also found to be wounded and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is not known. It's also not known if he is a suspect or if he is in custody.

Newton County authorities told us Saturday afternoon that they are talking to four people who have knowledge of the incident. There are currently no arrests.

There also is no update on the identity or condition of the man LifeFlighted to a Springfield hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol have told us this investigation is being taken over by Newton County. They believe this is an isolated incident. The public should not be concerned, this was a dispute between individual(s).

Newton County authorities towed the vehicle and took it into evidence. Joplin News First was contacted late Saturday night privately by a tipster, saying it was a stolen vehicle. Please note, that has not been confirmed with police.

This is a continuing investigation that Joplin News First and Four States Home Page will continue to update and follow.