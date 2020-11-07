Newton County Sheriff hosts drug education

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted a drug education training Friday.

Ed Moses was the guest speaker for the training and talked about how the brain operates when impaired by drugs and how it affects your mental health. People that participated in the training also learned about new statistics about when people abuse marijuana and alcohol.

Moses wanted to bring awareness to officers about what they might encounter in their daily duties. And how these drugs have long term effects on adolescents.

Lt. Ed Moses, Retired Missouri State Highway Patrolman, said, “I just want to help them consider more information, more resources, and see if i can help them do a better job “

Ed Moses will be wanting to speak to Neosho schools about drug education sometime in the future.