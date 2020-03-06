Newton County sees local business growth

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County is seeing tremendous growth in local businesses coming or staying and expanding in town.

To name just one, Signature Granite is building a brand new facility in town.

Other companies like Prax-Air, Lazy Boy, Missouri Walnut, CFI Trucking all growing and expanding in the area.

They’re investing millions of dollars in new ways to manufacture and employ.

It’s bringing in new businesses, influencing the local economy and more importantly, bringing in new jobs.

Jake Heisten, Grow Neosho, said, “Right now we think it’s just Southwest Missouri, Missouri in general is a great place to do business in general and we’re seeing that we do have a really great workforce in this place in the state especially in Newton county, and so that is allowing folks to grow and expand is that they know they have an available workforce and a well trained workforce.”

Shane Lake, Signature Granite, said, “Born and raised here in Neosho, little partial to it and raised five kids here in this town and stuff and we’ve been able to draw a great workforce from this community and a balance in our employees all of them live here and it just made sense to stay here and keep all of them in a job.”

Most businesses see Interstate 49 as a great way to get to the Four States in a quick and efficient manner.