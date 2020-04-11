Newton County Reports Two New COVID-19 Tests, Total Now 9

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.–The Newton Co Health Dept reports 2 more cases of COVID-19 for our county-this brings our total to 9.

The latest cases are separate cases and not related to one another. One resides in the eastern part of the county and the other one is in the Neosho area.

Both have are in self-isolation and close contacts have been notified.

Neither one of the cases appear to be travel related or a contact to a positive case.

Therefore, it does appear the last 3 reported cases are community spread.

It is very important that everyone do their part in practicing social distancing and maintaining 6 feet distance if you have to be in public.

Please keep washing your hands frequently, cover your coughs and your sneezes and clean surfaces frequently.

Wearing a mask when in public, especially in the stores can help.

Please stay home when you are sick unless you need to seek medical attention and remember to call ahead and inform any first responder/medical provider that you are sick. Stay safe and healthy!!!!