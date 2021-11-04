Newton County police officers participate in “No Shave November” to raise money for annual “Shop with a Hero” campaign

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some police officers in Newton County are growing out their scruff this month.

Afterall, it is “No Shave November” — and officers at the Neosho Police Department are taking part. They’re each paying $10 a week to not shave this month.

That money will go towards their annual “Shop with a Hero” Christmas campaign — where they take a select group of kids Christmas shopping before Christmas. As for the abundance of facial hair — well, it’s a first — at least at work.

“Every officer has to be clean shaven, and they’re always looking for an opportunity to not have to do that and this was a deal that they presented to me that I felt strongly about and got the chief’s approval for it,” said Lt. Mike Whitehead — Neosho Police Department.

The police department’s Shop with a Hero event takes place on December 11th.