Newton County organization helps veterans with mental health issues

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — June is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.

Helping fellow veterans through issues like PTSD is one of the reasons why the Brotherhood of Warriors in Newton County was formed.

Brodi Pursley is the director of the nonprofit organization near Neosho.

He says it’s never too late to start sharing your burden with someone else who’s already been there and done that.

Pursely says, “It took my ten years after getting out of the service to be able to sit down and talk to somebody, but once you cross that barrier, it’s a lot easier, you get weight off your shoulder and it’s people that understand where you’re coming from. It’s not necessarily a civilian therapist or anything, military therapist, guys who have served, women who have served, they really understand where you’re coming from and that makes it a lot easier.”

