NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two women are dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Newton County.

It happened just after 7:00 on Hwy-86, one mile west of Newtonia.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Diania Bittner, of Neosho, was traveling eastbound when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming truck.

Bittner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck — 66-year-old Jane Taylor, of Stark City, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.