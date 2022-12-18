DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver is one of the most revered men from Southwest Missouri, and today visitors to his namesake memorial site got a chance to learn more about his history.

Namely the history of his struggle for education.

It was all part of a program called “The Struggle for Education.”

Because of segregation, Carver was unable to go to school until the age of twelve.

As Valerie Baldwin with the George Washington Carver National Monument explains, one thing kept him going to become the scholar he was.

“We never realize just how many opportunities are available to us now through education. For George Washington Carver, it was the reality that he could not attend school until he was like twelve years old. And for him, his desire to learn was something that meant he would do whatever it took and that meant going wherever he needed to,” said Valerie Baldwin, GWC Monument.

Baldwin says the park is always hosting educational programs like these.

You can check the National Parks Service website here, for more information about upcoming events.

