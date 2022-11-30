SENECA, Mo. — The shelves are packed, once again, inside the “Seneca Food Pantry.”

Classes at both the intermediate and elementary schools had a contest to see which one could collect the most food.

The winning class received a donut party.

All of the food was dropped off this morning, although officials aren’t quite sure exactly how much they received.

“All I know, is when I pulled in this morning, there was a 16 or 20-foot trailer that was full of groceries that they had collected, and you can kind of see. This is just a part of it. The cereal. I don’t know how much cereal is there. A lot of canned goods. A lot of juices. Peanut butter, jelly, pancake mix, all kinds of groceries. It’ll help feed our community for several meals,” said Russ Ginger, SFP President.

The facility is also home to a thrift store that currently has a “Santa’s Workshop” for holiday shoppers.

You can learn more about it and donation opportunities through the pantry’s Facebook page, here.