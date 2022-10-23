REDINGS MILL, Mo. — Redings Mill Fire Department has been busy battling area fires this weekend. Multiple fires began on Friday in the area of Highway C, Highway 43 and another near Gum Road and Drake Drive in the Redings Mill Area.

On Saturday, there were 4 fires, all burning at the same time, spreading fire crews thin.

Eight different fire departments along with the Redings Mill Fire Department assisted each other in putting the flames out. However, the biggest challenge this weekend were those strong wind gusts.

“The wind was probably the biggest challenge. Just being able to try to catch up with the fire with the strong winds, the fire tends to run very quickly. And it’s hard for us to catch up to the head of the fire with the fuel conditions that are out there in a low humidity, the dead grasses and that limbs logs and stuff on the ground. Just trying to spend time and extinguishing all those fires been a real struggle. And so for the public just to be smart about the fires and absolutely contact the fire department and watch that weather because a lot of these can be preventable. There are accidental fires. But you know if we can hold off on burning our trash and burning our lens ditches and leaves, hold that kind of stuff off. Properly discarded cigarettes and that type of thing would be a great help to the community,” said Tyler Hailey, Redings Mill F.D. Battalion Chief.

Both McDonald and Barry Counties are currently under burn bans.