DIAMOND, Mo. — History was embraced at George Washington Carver National Monument.

A tour was given through the property, educating about Carver’s family members that are buried on the property.

It also provided those a chance to learn more about the symbolization of the engravings on their headstones.

“Today we focused on epitaphs and engravings. Epitaphs and engravings focus on the Carver family cemetery, because when you really take the time to really study a marker in a cemetery, there’s a lot of information that you can get. Not only by date of birth, date of death, if known, but also how they lived in some cases. And so we focus on the symbolism of the engravings as well as the meanings behind the epitaphs as well,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

“I enjoyed the tour, The land is beautiful, and it really makes you imagine what it would have been like to be here as a child,” said Malissa Nell.

George Washington Carver was laid to rest in Alabama, on the grounds of Tuskegee University.