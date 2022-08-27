DIAMOND, Mo. — People are highlighting the history of the National Park Service.

The George Washington Carver National Monument held its 6th annual Storytelling Day Saturday afternoon.



It’s part of the Founders Day weekend for the National Park Service, which was established on August 25th 106 years ago.



Every year Storytelling Day focuses on the diverse history across the National Park Service through reenactment, dancing, and music.

This time the stories focused on the Buffalo Soldiers, African American composers, and Native American heritage.

“The United States is so diverse, and so that diversity we want to share these types of different stories that citizens can go out and try and maybe learn a little bit more about our diverse country,” said Curtis Gregory, GWCNM Park Ranger.

There are more than 420 sites that make up the National Park System — including parks in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Guam.