KSNF/KODE— More than $400,000,000 in state grants will help improve water systems throughout Missouri.

Here locally, the Village of Stella has been approved for almost $2.9 million to address issues with drinking water.

The state is using federal ARPA funds for the projects. There are a total of 41 approved for drinking water infrastructure grants.

The City of Lamar was also approved for funding. They’ll receive $2.3 million to replace aging water lines and help fund a new well.