Outside fire burns approximately 30 acres in northwestern Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Grass fires continue to be a danger in our area.

One such fire happened this afternoon just south of Joplin, near Loma Linda.

Firefighters from Redings Mill, Quapaw and Galena worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire burned approximately 30 acres.

As a reminder, it’s not a great time to burn.

It was the 4th driest September on record in Joplin, and most of the area is under extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Winds are also picking up ahead of a dry cold front later this week, which will make wild fires hard to put out.