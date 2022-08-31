SENECA, Mo. — See something, say something – That’s what kids and parents are told these days in an attempt to prevent school violence.

And that’s what happened Tuesday night in Seneca when police received a report about threats being made by a teenage student.

Police said a 14-year-old boy had made threats at school. They said those threats weren’t targeted at any one person, but were deemed credible.

Seneca school administrators said they were made aware of the threats and after a preliminary investigation determined it was safe to hold school Wednesday.

Seneca Police have turned their investigation over to the Newton County Juvenile Courts. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the situation.