SENECA, Mo. — One man is in jail on drug and weapons charges following a raid with ODET and Newton County SWAT in Seneca Friday morning.

Members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and authorities with Newton County served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 16719 Condor Ln. At the home they found and arrested 39-year-old Jason D. Gibson, of Seneca.

Detectives uncovered a “large quantity of suspected Methamphetamines” as well as multiple firearms. Gibson is reportedly prohibited from possessing firearms, ODET said in their statement.

He now faces felony charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful use of a Firearm and remains in the Newton County Jail.