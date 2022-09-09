SENECA, Mo. — One man is in jail on drug and weapons charges following a raid with ODET and Newton County SWAT in Seneca Friday morning.

Members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and authorities with Newton County served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 16719 Condor Ln. At the home they found and arrested 39-year-old Jason D. Gibson, of Seneca.

Detectives uncovered a “large quantity of suspected Methamphetamines” as well as multiple firearms. Gibson is reportedly prohibited from possessing firearms, ODET said in their statement.

FOUR STATES CRIME…

He now faces felony charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful use of a Firearm and remains in the Newton County Jail.