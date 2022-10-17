NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Starting Monday, Missouri 86 in Newton County will close for roadwork.

MoDOT crews will work 7 AM – 5 PM, M-F, starting on October 24th, and will close the following sections of Route 86 in Newton County:

On the curve between Route 86/Market Street and Route 86/Route EE in Newtonia

Between Mulberry Road and Unicorn Road east of Stark City

Quarter of a mile east of Unicorn Road east of Stark City

Crews will replace four culverts underneath the road, MoDOT said in their release. Route 86 will only close in the marked areas with work crews during daytime hours.

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the road but will not be able to travel through the work zones. Alternate routes are therefore advised, and no signed detours are planned.