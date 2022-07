SENECA, Mo. — A portion of Seneca is under a boil order.

Water Director for the City of Seneca, Paul Carver states that residents within the area of Warnall Rd. south to Steele Ln. are affected.

The order was put in place around 1:30 PM Tuesday and will last until further notice. Those affected are urged to boil any water used for drinking, cooking, or personal hygiene.