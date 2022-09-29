NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge just north of Granby will open back up to drivers this October following it’s rehabilitation and repairs.

The Newton County Route E bridge over Shoal Creek north of Granby has been closed since June 6th for surface resealing as part of Gov. Parson’s Focus on Bridges program. But on October 3rd the route will reopen once again.

This project included a new barrier wall installation as well as striping and placing a new guardrail at this bridge and at the Route E bridge over the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad tracks just north of Shoal Creek.

The total cost for the project was $1.99 million.