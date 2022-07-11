NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate a man and his daughter possibly traveling within the Stella area.

In a release sent Monday morning, the NCSO said they are attempting to find 45-year-old Shad Minton, a homeless man that frequents the area between Stella and Boulder City.

Shad Minton – Courtesy: NCSO

Alissa Minton – Courtesy: NCSO

Minton’s daughter, 12-year-old Alissa Minton, may be traveling with him but her whereabouts remain unclear.

The two were last seen leaving into the woods on foot in the Stella area. They are known to sometimes hide within local caves.

The office adds that while Minton has warrants for his arrest the safety of Alissa remains their main concern.

If you have information on the possible location of the Mintons you are asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.